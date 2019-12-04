Join the Humane Society of Jefferson County on Saturday, Dec. 14 for holiday festivities for the whole family! From 10 a.m. - noon bring your pet to have their pictures taken with Santa. From 1-3 p.m. pictures with Santa and your children. Nibble on tasty treats, meet adorable animals and enjoy other fun activities at the HSJC Holiday Party. All photos are $5 for both pets and children. All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Call the shelter at (920) 647- 2048 to reserve your spot today. The Merry Little Party will be held in the Community Education room at the Humane Society located at W6127 Kiesling Rd, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson.
About The Humane Society of Jefferson County
The Humane Society of Jefferson County (HSJC) has been serving the community since 1922. HSJC provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray, and surrendered animals as well as a wide range of community animal services and humane education. Each year the HSJC helps save, serve, and provide forever homes to more than 1,000 animals in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.