As we are preparing to move our senior center to the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC), we realize how lucky we were to have the First Congregational Church answer our plea for a place to use as a gathering space.
It was mid-year 2016, after searching everywhere for an accessible gathering spot, that my posting on the community site was answered by Peg Storrs who offered the use of Seward Hall.
It has been a wonderful outreach with true meaning of fellowship offered us. We have made it our home for three years and are so thankful for the warm welcome that always greeted us. Our hope of reaching out to more folks and being able to sustain a senior center in our community going forward motivates our move.
Most residents of Lake Mills know that the famous ‘church peanuts’ are a product of First Congregational Church UCC. What you may not know is that everyone is invited to help with the workdays to get these peanuts ready for sale. You need not be a member of UCC and will be welcomed to the process…which includes visiting with neighbors old and new.
It is a great way to meet new people. The analogy that comes to mind is like an old fashioned thresheree when neighbors gathered for a common goal while enjoying each other’s company and catching up on the news. Join the group for Family Peanut Night on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m. in Seward Hall to see for yourself how this works. A light meal will be served.
Get your Halloween costumes ready for the last week of October. We are invited to Brook Gardens to play bingo on Wednesday, October 30 at 1:30. Come in costume if you want! On Thursday, Oct. 31, we will celebrate Halloween at Club 55 which will also be our last day at Seward Hall. Come join us in costume or not!
Tuesday, Oct. 15 Hours: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Exercise DVD
10:30 a.m. Board Games, puzzles, socializing, dominoes
12:30p.m. Canasta
Wednesday, Oct. 16 Peanut Project at UCC starting at 7:30 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17 Hours: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Diane is back! Free half hour of exercise
10:30 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Paint-In with Carolyn
12:30 p.m. Euchre
Club 55’s first day at RLAC will be Monday, Nov. 4. We will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Hours for now will be 10:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m.
