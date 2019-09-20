Fort HealthCare’s trainers add AEDs to area sports events
Buy Now

Pictured in the photo Kim Beggs, LAT at Fort Atkinson High School, Brian Meitner, LAT at Cambridge High School, Dwight Heaney, Foundation Director, Julia Neppl, LAT at Lakeside Lutheran High School, Elizabeth Schoos, LAT at Palmyra Eagle High School and Stephanie Hayes, LAT at Jefferson High School.

 Contributed

Fort HealthCare’s Athletic Trainers are adding portable AEDs to the equipment they have on the sidelines at area sporting events this fall.

The equipment was purchased with a grant from the Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation. Athletic fields located at a distance from school buildings mean AEDs are not always readily accessible should the need arise. The time it would take to retrieve an AED from the school building and return to the athletic field could impact the outcome for someone having a cardiac event.

Fort HealthCare’s LATs cover five area school districts including Lakeside Lutheran.

“We are thankful to work for an organization with a foundation that continues to support the health and well-being of the community,” said Julia Neppl, MPT, LAT at Fort HealthCare.

