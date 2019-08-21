I received an email from Leigh Fritter who is the Senior Nutrition Program Supervisor from Jefferson County Human Services offering a Free Fall Prevention Course.
It would be held at Club 55 and is offered to folks 60+. It is a falls prevention workshop that meets for two hours a week for seven weeks.
Trained leaders’ coach you to recognize your risk of falling and help you to build balance, strength, and practical skills you need to avoid a fall. It certainly sounds like something we would all benefit from, and a continuation of the Thursday morning exercise class that Diane offers with emphasis on fall prevention. Let me know if you are interested by calling 920-918-3176 or email at grandmaburrows@charter.net. This will give me an idea of how many might take advantage of this free opportunity.
The Lake Mills Recreation Department has been meeting with Rock Lake Activity Center and is getting closer to finding a plan that will work for all. Here are some possible changes for us at Club 55; Possibly meeting Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday…so increasing our days together! The meeting times might also need to be changed to 10:30-3:30 to accommodate classes already scheduled for RLAC. All of this is still being worked out, and we will know more soon.
I have gotten questions about the possible changes and joining forces with the Recreation Department and how I feel about it. You might recall that the Ad Hoc Committee that met for many months in 2016 to plan a Multi-Use Facility (Community Center) determined that RLAC was the most central location for that facility.
The goal when I first approached the City Council about the lack of a senior center for Lake Mills residents was to create one. That has happened…and we see more folks coming and enjoying the friendships that this gathering has fostered. It can only get bigger and better going forward!
Tuesday, Aug. 27 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Activities all day
10 a.m. Exercise DVD Moving with Mike
10:30 a.m. Board games, puzzles, socializing
12:30 p.m. Canasta
Thursday, Aug. 29 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Activities all day
10 a.m. Free half hour exercise led by Diane. Stretching and strengthening for all abilities
10:30 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes
11 a.m.-! Paint-In with Carolyn
12:30 p.m. Euchre
Bring your lunch and stay all day. Club 55 is located in the lower level of the Congregational Church…elevator access from west parking lot.
