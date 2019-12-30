“Find your voice…Tell your story” is the way Lahna Anhalt described her approach to a writing class she will lead at the senior center this year. As we age and have such wonderful stories to share with our children and grandchildren, we often find that capturing them in print assures that they will not be lost. The day-to-day stress of jobs and family does not allow us to gather and spend quality time together as often as we once did.
Lahna has offered to show us how to write our experiences and memories down so they can be saved and shared. She recently authored her own book, Aunt Laura’s Attic. She is willing to meet weekly with a group wanting to write their life story. Day and time to be determined. Let us know if you are interested and a best time/day for you. Club 55 Senior Center is open on Monday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
We are starting 2020 with a new look at Club 55. Many thanks to the work crew that installed the cabinets, electrical, and plumbing to transform our room. I will have names next week so we can properly acknowledge their help. Come and see our gathering space. Remember that Club 55 Senior Center does not have a membership or a fee. If you participate in Club 55 by signing in, you can also use the fitness equipment during the Club 55 hours. We believe that once you are here you will want to come again. It is a great way to make new friends and avoid the winter blahs! We look forward to seeing you.
There are ongoing projects each day with board games, puzzles, cards, crafts, and socializing. We also provide speakers on topics to keep us updated on Medicare, Social Security, safety, and other issues…all free.
Monday, Jan. 6 - 10:30 a.m. We welcome the Lake Mills Transition Students.
Tuesday, Jan. 7 - 10 a.m. Exercise in the gym: DVD/ Moving with Mike, 10:30 a.m. Marilyn Sieb will lead a cardmaking craft project, 12:30 p.m. Canasta
Wednesday, Jan. 8 - 10 a.m. Chess with Dennis: All skill levels or learners are welcome, 11 a.m. Knitting Group, 1 p.m. Cards/ 500 Group — come and join us.
Thursday, Jan. 9 - 10:00 Exercise in the gym with Diane…Start your New Year’s Resolutions off right by joining us, all levels, all ages, all abilities, 10:30 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.Euchre — come and join us.
