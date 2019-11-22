If your dog needs some help with basic life skills, make plans to attend the free “Dog’s Night Out: Life Skills for Your Canine Companion” workshop on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
This two hour long sessions will take place at 10 a.m. and will be taught by a behavioral trainer. Participants will learn fun ways to work on their dog’s life skills through games and activities.
Some of the topics will be teaching dogs how to walk nicely on a leash, and simple commands such as ‘take it’, ‘wait’, and ‘back up’. In addition to learning these skills, it helps grow the bond between humans and their furry friends.
All dogs attending must be people friendly, dog friendly, current on all vaccinations, and leashed with a 4’ – 6’ non-retractable leash. Sponsored by the Humane Society of Jefferson County and the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, there is no cost to attend, but please consider bringing a cash donation or an item from the shelter’s ‘wish list’. Call 920-674-2048 to register for this fun and informative class.
About The Humane Society of Jefferson County
The Humane Society of Jefferson County (HSJC) has been serving the community since 1922. HSJC provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray, and surrendered animals as well as a wide range of community animal services and humane education. Each year the HSJC helps save, serve, and provide forever homes to more than 1,000 animals in need.
