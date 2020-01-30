An informational and instructional program will be presented at the L.D. Fargo Public Library, 120 E. Madison St., Lake Mills, on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the library meeting room. The instructor is Susan Trier who is trained in the SEVA Stress Release program, which encourages a simple protocol of self care. This tradition makes no distinction between the body, mind, and spirit. When one system is addressed, all the others are affected, as well. Your health is in your hands. This program is free and open to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.