An informational and instructional program will be presented at the L.D. Fargo Public Library, 120 E. Madison St., Lake Mills, on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the library meeting room. The instructor is Susan Trier who is trained in the SEVA Stress Release program, which encourages a simple protocol of self care. This tradition makes no distinction between the body, mind, and spirit. When one system is addressed, all the others are affected, as well. Your health is in your hands. This program is free and open to the public.
Acupressure Workshop at L.D. Fargo Library
Becky Weber
