The Lake Mills Middle School Music Department presents their concert night on Thursday, Dec. 5 in the LMMS Gymnasium. The 5th and 6th grade ensembles start the music at 6:15 p.m., with orchestras and band.
The 7th and 8th grade Concert is at 7:30 p.m., featuring the 7th and 8th grade band, orchestra, and choirs.
The ensemble directors are Brad Klotz, Angela Schmidt and Linda Heimstreet. Both concerts are free and open to the public. Lake Mills Area School District was awarded the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation’s Best Communities for Music Education Award for 2019.
