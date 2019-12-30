The Dec. 10 Blood Drive sponsored by the American Red Cross reached its goal of 83 units of blood in part by 80 presenting donors with eight of those being first time donors, seven of which were from our Lake Mills Fire Department. 63 units of whole blood and 20 units of power red units were collected with a total of 83 units which means a potential 249 lives could be saved.
These donors were: Judith Kuks, Steven Murphy, Cory Miller, Terry Heinz, Luella Burdick, William Street, Erin Saylor, Kasandra Wagner, John Miller, Melicent Miller, Pamela Korte, Scott Erwin , Maria Schueller, Barbara Sanft, Peter Silvers, Sarah Howells, Katharine Tricker, Wayne Traxler, Carol Mertins, Amy Bell, Henry Mess, Brooke Pfund, David Sobek, John Wells, Daniel Bourasa, Mary Smith, Daniel Manke, Kathryn Wittwer, Lana Smith, Barbara Lischka, Carolyn Heidemann, Bonnie Mierendorf, Mark Pickhard, Kay Radloff, David Kuckkan, Linda Nee, Edward Heimstreet, Gregory Thrams, Richard Schoemer, Jo Christianson, Diane Fronek, James Rath, Carlton Kutzke, David Cummings, Linda Kutzke, Philip Sillman, Ricky Lischka, Cynthia Schroeder, Jane Harvey, Damon Tracy, Amy Miller, Patrick Kordus, Andrew Tonies, Holly Christian, Rose Goers, Nathan Pyles, Edwin Morse, Ann Lee, Larry Raupp, Janet Kelly, Keegan Moldenhauer, Mark Bentheimer, William Keebler, Marissa Roberts, Donald Wegner, Jason Benisch, Lana Murphy, Minerva Ramirez, Marie Ziebell, Bonnie Yount, Mark Yandre, Richard Courtois, Daniel Thousand, Robert Laws, Debra Courtois, Mary Schultz, Todd Yandre, Joel Theder, Jose Moreno-Cardiel, Andrew Chrisler and Joshua Trumm.
All of these donors were treated to a luncheon provided by Seljan Tools and served by our volunteers, and they were: Marie Mertz, Kathy Roedl, Sue Buchholtz, Cindy Schroeder, Diane Fronek, Billie Jo Kaden, Mary Lou Hooper and Carol Sakar.
Sweet treats were provided by, Cindy Schroeder, Marie Mertz, Kathy Roedl, Sue Buchholtz, Bille Jo Kaden, and Carol Sakar.
The volunteers who help putting up posters around town and city are Carl and Linda Kutkze, Norbert Peitz and Kris Schneider.
Mark your calendars for the next blood drive which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. Make your appointments and walk-ins are always welcome.
