The Lake Mills Area School District will be holding a Developmental Screening on Friday March 6, 2020 from 8-9 a.m. at the Lake Mills Elementary School. Developmental Screenings provide a free developmental check for children ages 3 to 5 years old.
The purpose of the screening is to educate families about child development and to identify young children who are in need of further school-based assessments. District staff who are knowledgeable about typical milestones in all areas of development will be on hand to play with children, answer questions, and address any concerns that families may have regarding their child’s development. Hearing and vision screenings will be checked by the school district nurse.
Screenings are held by appointment only. Contact Andrea Phillipson at 920-648-2474 to make an appointment.
