The July heat has not kept us from enjoying all the activities at Club 55. We have a cool space and good company so we pass the day in good style. In fact, for the most part, the oppressive weather has not prevented Dean from riding his bike the nine miles each way. Marilyn also arrives on her bike for exercise class many days and whenever Brad is able to join us his bike will be outside the door. We may need to invest in a bike rack!
You have heard me mention the puzzle table group/aka/’puzzle masters’. This group likes to choose one of the most difficult 1,000 piece puzzles and gets it together in an amazingly short amount of time. It is a group effort and there is lots of table talk while figuring it out. Sandy has added to the complexity by bringing in new puzzles with especially busy colors and pictures, but Barb and her crew take it all in stride.
Our Club 55 is heading toward our third year as a senior center and in true Wisconsin style has established a Euchre card group, a Canasta group, and a group that cannot get enough playing time of Mexican Train Dominoes. It reminds me of my childhood when my parents played cards with friends or neighbors at their homes. I do not remember ever having a babysitter but instead we went along to these card nights and if it got late we fell asleep in the pile of coats that was across the couch or bed. It was always after the chores were done and the cows milked and was a big outing. How times have changed!
Tuesday, July 30 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. activities all day
10 a.m. Exercise DVD Moving with Mike
10:30 a.m. Board games, puzzles, and socializing
12:30 p.m. Canasta
Thursday, Aug. 1 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Activities all day
10 a.m. Exercise with Diane…free half hour of stretching and strengthening
10:45 a.m. Greg Renz will talk about his recently released book, ‘Beneath the Flames’ Come and join us…open to all
Mexican Train Dominoes and Paint-In with Carolyn will begin after the book presentation
12:30 p.m. Euchre
Update: Club 55 is still in the organizational stage of seeing how we might fit under the umbrella of the Lake Mills Recreation Department. I really feel that Lake Mills needs a Multi-Use Facility for all ages of our community to enjoy and plan to keep that as my goal. Stay tuned!
