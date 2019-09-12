Tangled yarn group to meet monthly

The Tangled Yarns group, which began meeting one year ago at the Lake Mills Library is gearing up for fall with meetings scheduled on fourth Mondays of the month, with the exception of December, when they will meet on Dec. 16. All are welcome at their gatherings which take place at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the library.
Beginning to advanced crocheters and knitters, as well as those wanting to learn, are invited to come to meetings to socialize, get new ideas, and gain new skills. The public is invited to come to the library to view these handcrafted items which are in display cases in the main hallway and reading room.
