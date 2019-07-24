The 87th annual Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic will be held Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28 at Lebanon Fireman’s Park, County Highway R, Lebanon.
Festivities will begin Friday with the softball and co-ed volleyball tournaments, which will be held throughout the weekend. There will also be a bean bag tournament on Saturday. To register, contact Kevin Muche at (920) 342-0626. Anyone interested in having a volleyball team can contact Kory Grudzinski at (920)342-8083, or interested in the softball tournament can contact Nic Demetropoulos at (920)925-3316.
All musical entertainment for the weekend is free, with no cover charges for the bands. Area businesses helping co-sponsor the music entertainment this year are Tietz Taxidermy, United Electric, Lebby’s Pizza, United Country Badgerland Auctions and Realty-Kevin Raether, Klecker Heating and Air Conditioning, Greeb Excavating, United Septic & Drain, Chris Mallow-Thrivent Financial, Larry and Nell Simons, Lyons Electric, and Jerry Hepp Excavating. There will also be free shuttle buses from Watertown on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Friday night activities begin with fish fry baskets being served 4:30 to 9 p.m., Music by “Tony Rocker” from 6 to 8 p.m. The band “Wayne Road” will be making its first appearance at the picnic and take the main stage at 8:30 p.m. Wayne Road is a four piece honky tonk/country/classic rock band from Deerfield.
Also on Friday night there will be a Rock River League Lebanon Whitetails baseball game against the Neosho Rockets at 7 p.m.
Starting off the day on Saturday is the 6th Annual Red Hot Rocket 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. The Red Hot Rocket 5K Run/Walk benefits Lebanon Lutheran School. Pre-registered participants will receive a dry wick event t-shirt and sponsor swag bags. Awards will be given to top female/male overall and age group winners. Complimentary water and snacks provided after the race. Course is sanctioned and goes along a scenic route through Lebanon starting and ending at the Fireman’s Park. In keeping with the theme, the Lebanon Firemen will be on hand to offer optional water sprays throughout the course. Those interested in the event can go to www.imathlete.com and search for Lebanon Lutheran.
The Lebanon Lions will host bingo again this year on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Also on Saturday, a free sweet corn roast will begin at 2 p.m. and will be served until gone. Beginning at 4 p.m., will be live music by Tim Castle Country Legend Tribute 4 p.m.-8 p.m..
The rock/country band, Rebel Grace, which is comprised of five musicians, is making a return appearance at the Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic. This band will take to the main stage Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and play until 12:30 a.m. This band formed with the purpose of bringing a mix of current country/rock hits and originals with a focus on providing high-energy entertainment. This band is made up of some of the most highly regarded veteran musicians in Wisconsin, Rebel Grace brings a vast wealth of experience, unique instrumentation plus varied tastes and interests.
Sunday’s activities will begin at 10 a.m. with an outdoor worship service. Envelopes will be provided for the church offering, participants may designate the offering to go to their own local church or they can have their offering given to a worthy cause designated by the fire department. or you can bring your own church envelope with the church’s name listed on it and the fire department will forward the offering to the congregation.
The picnic will be serving a chicken and ham dinner from 11 a.m. until gone. The menu includes cream-style or regular chicken, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, cucumber salad, fruit, buns, milk, coffee and homemade desserts. The auxiliary is looking for donations of homemade desserts for the dinner. Those who would like to donate a dessert bring it to the park on Sunday before 11 a.m.
The Lebanon Band, in its 129th season, will perform from 1-3 p.m. and Brian and the Mississippi Dutchmen will close out the day with polka music from 3 to 7 p.m.
There will also be a raffle held in conjunction with the Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic. Tickets for the raffle may be purchased at the Bank First in Watertown, Lebanon businesses or from any fire department member before the picnic and at the headquarters stand during the picnic. Donations also to the Lebanon Fire Department can be made at the headquarters stand.
The free shuttle bus from Watertown to Lebanon will run from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Stops for the bus will be the First Street parking lot at the top of every hour, 4th and Emerald Street parking lot 10 minutes after every hour, and Fourth and Emerald streets 20 minutes after every hour.
There will be hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, brats, French fries, onion rings, chicken strips, corn dogs, beer, wine coolers, soda and bottled water, plus the picnic will be serving Lebanon’s very own Lebby’s pizza.
The Lebanon Fire Department Auxiliary will be having a craft beer stand offering 12 varieties of beer and wine.
The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club will operate the ice cream stand and games below the band shell serving Schwan’s ice cream, ice-cream floats, nachos, nachos supreme, Tietz Family Farms popcorn, large pretzels, glow necklaces, LED lights and offering old-fashioned carnival games, including fish pond, duck pond, dice toss, soda ring toss, ring toss and ping pong throw.
The annual picnic is a fund-raiser for the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department.
This year is the Lebanon Fire Department’s 88th year of service. Money raised goes towards training costs, equipment purchases and expenses. Volunteers are needed to help in various stands. For more info. call 262-751-5973 or on facebook.com/LebanonFiremansPicnic.
