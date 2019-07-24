Rebel Grace will take the stage from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on Saturday. This band formed with the purpose of bringing a mix of current country/rock hits and originals with a focus on providing high-energy entertainment. The Lebanon Fire Department will offer free round trip shuttle bus service from Watertown, Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Stops for the bus will be the First Street parking lot at the top of every hour, 4th & Emerald Street parking lot 10 minutes after every hour, and Fourth and Emerald streets 20 minutes after every hour.