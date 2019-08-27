Hello and welcome back! Can you believe that we are in our last week of August? Jim and I just returned from our last weekend tractor show, and we always say, you know what is right around the corner?! (Cold and snow!)
Our ladies at Trinity Pines don’t worry about what is “right around the corner” since they do their Stretch and Strengthen exercises in the cozy Library. After that they are ready for anything and everything. It is great to see them do that, and then adjourn to the Sun Room for socialization and coffee. They stay as long as they can or until we start setting up for lunch, should we be using that room.
Since our Pignic is over, we have two puzzles (or is it 3?!) going on in the Sun Room and one by the Fireplace plus one up in the Library. One always has time to relax and work on a puzzle. It’s good for your brain!
On Tuesday, we had a movie going on in the library with popcorn. While that was being watched, a game of Sheepshead was being played in the Sun Room.
Wednesday we had Susan from RLAC leading the Chair Yoga group. At lunch we celebrated Ward J.’s birthday. He was blessed to have his good friends Tom and Mary join him for lunch.
Thursday morning, Kelly from RLAC led the ladies in Zumba Gold, and if they weren’t fired up from that, at night those who signed up could enjoy a Reflexology session in the Salon.
Friday morning the van was off to the Market for their weekly grocery shopping trip.
Our Madam Butterfly Millie is still watching and hatching butterflies. When I last talked to her, she thought there would be eight monarchs getting ready to hatch. I do believe she is close to having over 100 monarchs this year. How awesome is that!?!
Well, my friends, that is pretty much the week in a nutshell, and on that note, God’s blessings to you on your weekly activities and adventures. Remember: “It’s not about perfect. It’s about effort. And when you bring that effort every single day, that’s where transformation happens. That’s how change occurs.” — Jillian Michaels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.