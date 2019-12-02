Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library was founded in 1987 to support the library staff and Library Board; sponsor programs designed to improve the social, cultural, and intellectual life of the community; and promote the library in all phases of community life. The annual meeting of the Friends was held in October. Following is the report for the period October 2018-September 2019.
Major Expenses: $1,170 for children's program—Read, Rhythm and Rhyme; $1,000 scholarship to a Lake Mills area high school senior; $600 for a 3-year supply of stamps; $522 for new, reusable holiday decorations; $486 for printing and office supplies; $355 for children’s program supplies; $330 to Jefferson County Literacy Council for adult summer reading program incentives; $301 for garden tour; $200 for Lake Mills High School play fund; $144 for Author Showcase; $133 each for holiday roping for the library’s light posts and Halloween candy for Witches' Night Out; and $100 for Chamber of Commerce membership.
Major Income: $2,360 from individual/family memberships; $1850 from corporate memberships; $718 from used book sales; $650 from the garden tour; and $157 from sales at the Fall Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.