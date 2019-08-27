Many people are asking about the changes being made to Club 55 Senior Center. My answers are usually that it is still being decided as far as location and format. The surrounding communities senior centers are an entity of the city and have been established for many years. They are supported by tax dollars, community support, and sometimes the United Way.
Watertown charges a minimal yearly fee to become a member. Because these centers have been organized for some time it will take us a while to catch up…but we will! We have been brainstorming with the School District’s Recreation Department how to best ‘hit the ground running’ as the saying goes. However, we will need you to come and find out what it is all about and what is happening…Stay tuned!
Jeannie Taylor will return to Club 55 with a Medicare Minute at noon on Tuesday, Sept.10. The topic for September is Medicare Coverage of Hospice Care. These short sessions offer great information that are helpful for all of us when we are confronted with decisions that are difficult to make. Jeannie is part of the Aging and Disability Resource Center SOS team (Seniors out Speaking) of Jefferson Co.
Good news: The Parks Department of the City of Lake Mills is planning for walking paths in Commons Park. Hopefully this will include a flat cemented surface to the band stand area for those that have difficulty walking on grass or uneven surfaces. That accommodation will allow for easier access to concerts and other events that take place in our downtown park.
Reminders: Sign up for the free Fall Prevention Workshop…Sign up for the Sept. 25 trip to the Horicon Marsh
Looking forward to September…Foot Care and Blood pressure checks are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 12:30. Joan Johnson will return with another Mystery Antiques tour on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Activities all day
10 a.m. Exercise DVD Moving with Mike
10:30 a.m. Your choice…Board games, Cards, Puzzles, coffee and visiting!
12:30 p.m. Canasta
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Peanut Project at Congregational Church starting at 7:30 a.m. Come and be a part of this process…on the job training!
Thursday, Sept. 5: Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Free half hour exercise led by Diane. Strengthening and Stretching
10:30 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes, board games, socializing
11a.m. — 1 p.m. Paint-In with Carolyn…bring your own supplies and project
12:30 p.m. Euchre
