The end of summer is near. Our facility is just wrapping up summer. Last week we took a group to Culver’s for lunch. They really enjoyed going there.
Our outing next month will be to the Fireside. The residents are super excited about going. For crafts this month we are doing color scratch tropical sun catchers and also painting bird houses.
We have one Birthday this month. Happy 98th Birthday Elmer. Hope everyone enjoys the rest of summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.