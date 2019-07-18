Mark your calendar for Friday, Aug. 23 for the annual Handicapped Day at the Dells from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tom Diehl and his staff are again graciously hosting this annual event at the Tommy Bartlett Water Show.
This special event is put on for Catholics with disabilities, the elderly, and their family and friends. The day begins with Mass in the outdoor theater at 11 a.m. Immediately following Mass, a sack lunch is provided to all guests.
After lunch there will be live entertainment. The Tommy Bartlett Water Show is full of thrills and excitement.
One of the Midwest’s most loved family shows revs up the action as the celebrated Tommy Bartlett water ski team struts its stuff on Lake Delton. There is no cost for this annual event thanks to the generosity of donors to the Apostolate.
Busses will be coming from around the Diocese because we will not be coordinating individual rides.
Those who provided a ride in the past should reach out to those individuals personally to see if they want to come again. Call 920-988-2771 to reserve seats on a bus. Pick up is at Jensen’s Sentry at 8 a.m. on Aug. 23.
The bus picks up and drops off at the Lake Mills Jensen’s Sentry parking lot. You have to register for the bus either by calling the number above or making a note of it on the registration form.
Dress for the weather. The souvenir shop and concession stands are open.
Not everyone that attends is Catholic. For more information or to request a form call 920-988-2771. Be sure to mail the completed form by Thursday, Aug. 1 to Lewis Johnson, 901 Owen St., Lake Mills, WI 53551.
