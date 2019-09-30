Cats, especially when they are kittens, can be relentless with their claws. Scratching serves a number of vital purposes for your cat, including stretching, claiming territory, and self-defense. Providing appropriate surfaces for your cat to scratch can prevent destructive scratching as well as keeping your cat’s litter box skills intact.
So how can you meet your cat’s needs while keeping your furniture intact? Join Dr. Beth Wilder, technician, and behavior staff from Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic to find out! They will cover: how to save your couch from your cat, how to protect children from claws and teeth, how to keep your curtains in one piece and dozens of ideas to manage and train appropriate scratching behavior, without risking your cat’s health and long-term behavior.
The workshop will be held in the shelter’s Community Education Room on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 6 p.m. until about 7 p.m. with a Q&A session following the presentation. This event is for humans only, so please leave your pets at home.
The workshop is free, but monetary donations or items from the shelter’s wish list are greatly appreciated! We’d love to know how many people are planning to attend so we can set up the room accordingly. Please hit “going” on the Facebook event page to let us know you’re planning on attending! If you do not have Facebook, you can call the shelter at (920) 674-2048 and we will add you to the roster. This workshop is sponsored by Pet Partners, a partnership between the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic and the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.