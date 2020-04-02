The Humane Society of Jefferson County will be holding a Microchip Clinic on Saturday, April 25 from 1-3 p.m. in the shelter’s Community Education Room. Microchips cost $25 per pet, which includes registration in a pet recovery database. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 920-674-2048 or emailing shelter@hsjc-wis.com.
Veterinarians and animals shelters encourage microchipping – and for good reason. Microchipping substantially increases the likelihood of a pet returning home by offering secure, reliable, unique and permanent identification.
A microchip is no bigger than a grain of rice and the procedure is similar to a routine vaccination. At only $25, it is less costly than a month’s supply of pet food. A microchip and enrollment in a pet recovery database provides permanent identification that cannot wear down, fall off, or become scratched into illegibility like metal or plastic ID tags.
Without ID, 90% of lost pets never make it back home. Make your reservation now to have your pet microchipped at the Humane Society of Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 16.
