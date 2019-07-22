The American Red Cross will be holding a Blood Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Lake Mills Municipal Building.
The Red Cross wants the word to be spread that the blood bank shelves are being depleted at an astonishing pace faster than they are coming in.
Type A, B and O are desperately needed. Patients are at risk for delayed surgeries or treatments because of the shortage.
It is said that only three people out of 100 donate blood. Local organizers urge residents to be one the three that donate on Aug. 6.
One never knows when they or someone they know will need the lifesaving donation of blood due to an accident or life saving surgery.
Come on the 6th to donate, enjoy the luncheon that is served and meet new people and bring a friend to donate or to give support.
It doesn’t hurt and only takes up about an hour and half of your time to make a difference in someones life during a crisis.
Remember the need for blood is constant and the gratification is instant.
Call ahead to make an appointment, use Rapid Pass or go online to make an appointment, Walk-ins are always welcome.
Mark calendars for Aug. 6.
