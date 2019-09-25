Happy fall everyone. Here’s a few things that are residents did this month. We made fall centerpieces for the tables. Also made tissue paper fall leafs. The humane society came for a visit and brought some animals for the residents to see.
Last week we went on an outing for lunch at family restaurant. The residents had a great time. We were also invited to the Club 55 open house. We would like to say a big thank you to them for inviting us. Everyone had a great time. The residents are going to be making caramel apple sundaes as we do cooking once a month. We have one birthday this month. Happy Birthday Evelyn (89).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.