We have a new wish list for Club 55 now that we are in and settled. Our puzzle crew is looking for puzzles of 300, and 500 with pieces that are a manageable size. If you have any that you have already done and would like to donate, we would love to have them.
We had a good turnout for our L.D. Fargo Needs Assessment for the future of the library. There was a very diverse list of opinions and priorities by those that gave input. The facilitator did a great job of keeping us on track and ended by asking us for the one thing we hope for. Thanks to all who gave their time to share ideas.
It is encouraging to see new people finding us and coming to see what Club 55 is all about. Folks that have moved here from a community that had an active senior center are glad to find a place to meet new friends. They are familiar with a gathering place to stay active. Club 55 started more than three years ago in the lower level of the Congregational Church, but has more visibility now that we are part of RLAC, at 229 Fremont St. Our hours are 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mon. thru Thurs. There is no membership fee, come in and see us.
Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, and Watertown have had a senior center in their community for many years. We are glad that Lake Mills is catching up, the baby boomers are coming!
Monday, Feb. 10 - Card making with Eleanor is on Wednesday this week; 10:30 a.m. Advance Care Planning /Honoring Choices with Lori Partol from Fort HealthCare; 1 p.m. Mahjong (Chinese) learn or play this ancient tile-based game; 2 p.m. walk in my shoes
Tuesday, Feb. 11 - Soup for lunch day, bring your favorite soup to share; 10 a.m. exercise in the gym; 10:45 a.m. writing workshop with Lahna; 12:30 p.m. foot care with Deb, $15, no appointment needed, bring your own towel; 12:30 p.m. blood pressure checks provided by Fort HealthCare; 12:30 p.m. Canasta; 2 p.m. walk in my shoes
Wednesday, Feb. 12 - 10:30 a.m. Card making with Eleanor; 11 a.m. knitting, crocheting, sewing, bring your projects; 12:30 gardening club meeting; 1 p.m. cards - 500; 2 p.m. walk in my shoes
Thursday, Feb. 13 - 10 a.m. exercise with Diane in the gym; 10:30 Dominoes and other board games; 11a.m. Paint-In with Carolyn; 12:30 p.m. Euchre; 2 p.m. walk in my shoes
