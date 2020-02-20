Applications now are being accepted for the Friends of the L.D. Fargo Library Scholarship.
The scholarship is offered to a senior from the Lake Mills Public or Lakeside Lutheran High School who is currently living in Jefferson County. This scholarship is funded by the Friends of the L.D. Fargo Library. The Friends is a group who provide services to support the library staff and Board through hands-on assistance and fundraising; sponsor programs designed to improve the social, cultural, and intellectual life of the community; and is an advocate for the library in all phases of community life.
In 2011, the Friends decided to offer a scholarship to a senior form one of the high schools in Lake Mills. While not limited to, special consideration will be given to a student planning a career which would promote reading at an early age.
The applicant must have a 3.0 grade average and be accepted at an accredited two- or four-year college or technical school in the United States. The award will be for the amount of $1,000. To apply for the scholarship, seniors should contact the guidance department at their high schools. Applications must be received by April 6, 2020.
