Hello and welcome back! I love the sound of thunder, so I was pleasantly surprised to wake up to its soft rumblings Friday morning. Then I laid awake and listened to the rain, and not being able to fall back asleep, I turned the light on and continued to read my book! That meant sleeping through my alarm though! Oops!
On Monday, Massage Therapist Colleen Bowman was there to give those who signed up a massage. I wish I could give you her phone number because when she is done, you feel so awesome and ready to take on anything!
Tuesday, was movie day and they had popcorn this time! That afternoon, there was a game of Sheepshead going on. The group plays for chips and has a fun time!
Wednesday morning started out with Susan from RLAC to guide the Chair Yoga class. In the afternoon, they had Bingo followed by Wine and Cheese!
Thursday, Kelly from RLAC was here to lead in energizing Zumba Gold.
Friday, the van was off with the shoppers in the morning for their weekly shopping at the Lake Mills Market.
Also on Friday, The Red Hatters were all set to dine on the seventh floor of The Edgewater Hotel overlooking Lake Mendota. But alas, a fire at the MG&E transmission station caused electricity outages throughout downtown Madison. Rather than be all dressed up with no place to go, they dined lakeside anyway on the shores of our very own Rock Lake! Ice cream followed to help cool them off
In other news, Walt H. is back from his camping trip to Mauston. Eunice had her son visiting for a couple days, as did Mike C. whose son and family were visiting from the Washington DC area. Joan S. has been busy with her sister who also is visiting from out of state, hopefully we will have more on that next week.
A few of our residents attended the benefit for our waitress and her family held at the Market last Saturday. That seems to be the week in a nutshell, and on that note, God’s blessings to you on your weekly adventures and activities. Until we see each other next week, I leave you with this by Langston Hughes, “Like a welcome summer rain, humor may suddenly cleanse and cool the earth, the air, and you.”
