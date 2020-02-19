The Lake Mills High School Forensics team has had a successful season so far. In February, they participated in the Capitol Conference meet and ranked second place for a large team with the following individual accomplishments: first in Group Interpretation for Maddie Patton, Hannah Link, Stacie Dressel and Annie Purisch; third in Impromptu speaking for Henry Popowski; third in Moments in History for Kaitlyn Twesme; third in Poetry for Laney Janczy; third in Prose for Olivia Flores; first in Radio Speaking for Lukas Kleinfeldt; third in Radio Speaking for Tristan Yiannackopoulos; and second in Solo Acting Serious for Bronwyn Bond.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, they competed in their Subdistrict meet at Jefferson High School, and all 22 entries qualified for the District meet, which will be in Janesville on March 16. To qualify for District, participants must earn at least 16 of 25 points in two of three rounds. At District, students will try to qualify for the State meet, held at UW-Madison in April, which requires at least 21 of 25 points in two of three rounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.