Hello and welcome back! When you receive a card from your grandchild and it has X’s and O’s on the bottom, depending on the age, you ever wonder how they figured out to put those there, and do they know what they mean? Wait, here I am getting ahead of myself again. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, our ladies don’t get ahead of themselves, they work out to Stretch and Strengthen exercises.
Monday, at lunch we celebrated Lois F’s birthday. Lois was blessed to have her daughter from Colorado join her, along with Lois’s good friend Nan. Also, after lunch, Millie watched three of her butterflies fly away as she let them go, with an audience of residents watching.
Tuesday was the movie and popcorn. Wednesday morning, Susan from RLAC was there to lead in Chair Yoga. After that some of the ladies stayed to socialize and have coffee with some of their Pines Friends. As they did that, the kitchen prepared the Gathering Room for the birthday celebration of Sandy Z. Sandy was blessed to have her son and good friends Steve and Holly join her. Now at birthday lunches, we ask for words of wisdom.
Sandy told us she didn’t have any, but proceeded to tell us how her caregiver brought her granddaughters along with her the day before. They came bursting into the room with a card and flowers and signed the card with X’s and O’s. She asked them if they knew what they meant, they told her it meant hugs and kisses.
On that note, Sandy had everyone stand up, and give the person on the right and left of them a hug. It was a good feeling for both the giver and the receiver, and brought smiles to many people’s faces.
Thursday morning, Kelly from RLAC was there to lead them in their Zumba Gold after which they had the day to do with as they wished. Plans are in the works for the annual Pignic, which will be next weekend.
Finally, the Schwann’s man was here on Friday afternoon for those who wished to purchase from him. Well, that is our week in a nutshell.
On that note, God’s blessings to you on your weekly activities and adventures. I leave you with this thought by Ann Hood “I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than a thousand meaningful words.”
