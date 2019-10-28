Hello and welcome back! Did you know that last Monday was National Apple Day? I didn’t either, until Kelli and Dawnelle from Christian Servants Home Care were here in the afternoon to discuss with the residents the many benefits of home care should the need arise. They also served homemade apple desserts, apple cider, and handed out apples to all who attended!
Joyce K. is beaming with pride on her “double blessing this past week”, as there were two great granddaughters born into the Kuhl family. Eleanor was born on Thursday the 17th and Hailey was born on Tuesday the 22nd.
Last Saturday, Mae B. was at her usual place (cashiering at the candy counter) at the Moravian Market Day. Customers included Doris S. and her grandson who came to visit. Doris also had her granddaughter from Chicago visit the very next day.
Tuesday afternoon the residents enjoyed a movie with popcorn. Wednesday morning, Susan from RLAC was here to lead them in relaxing Chair Yoga. Afterwards Pastor Tomahave from St. Paul’s lead a group in a Bible Study. In the afternoon, Euchre was played and prizes went to Loretta for 1st place, Margaret got 2nd, and 3rd was a tie between Bonnie and Velma. Walt was the winner of the famous OOPS award!
On Thursday morning, Kelly from RLAC energized the group with a Zumba Gold class. Also, Thursday morning many of the residents supported the Lake Mills Rotary Club’s World Polio Day with a “Donation for a donut” to help with the mission of eradicating polio from the world. The donations will be matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
In the evening, Katy, Doris, Millie, Joyce, Charlene, Loretta and her daughter attended the Tyranena Ladies Club Style Show. That my friends is the week in the nutshell! Until we meet again next week, God’s blessings on your daily activities and adventures. I leave you with this inspirational quote by Harriet Beecher Stowe, “When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you, till it seems as though you can’t hang on a minute any longer, never give up then, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.