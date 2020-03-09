Come and celebrate the ‘Wearing o’ the green’ with us on Tuesday, March 17, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. We are having our annual potato bar, baked potato with lots of toppings to choose from. We like to call this our ‘Meal-in-a-Peel’. This is a good time to check out the new Club 55 room at RLAC if you have not been in yet. We do ask that you call and let us know you will be here so we can plan enough food. The phone number at Club 55 is 920-728-2178. Call and leave a message for us. Don’t forget to wear your green!
We had several people last week to hear Deb and Jane’s helpful suggestions on correct use of the fitness equipment. Come and sign into Club 55 between the hours of 10a.m. - 3 p.m. to use the equipment at no charge. Choose your favorite or rotate between the treadmills, the elliptical, recumbent bicycle, weights and many others. You can also use the gym for walking if it is free, otherwise the hallways make a good path. Moving keeps you strong and improves posture, core strength, and balance.
Club 55 is always looking for new activities and we especially like to hear from you about things you would like to participate in. We also like to hear about any day trips you would like to take. Maybe you have a hobby you would like to share or a collection you think we would find interesting. Joan Johnson stumped us with her latest collection of mystery antiques and shared the research she found about them, fascinating!
Monday, March 16 - 10 a.m. Greeting card making with Eleanor. We have the supplies, bring your own glue and create personalized cards; 1 p.m. Mahjongg (Chinese) some of this group is just learning, come and join them; 1:30 p.m. Walk in my shoes group walk
Tuesday, March 17 - 10 a.m. Exercise DVD in the gym; 10:45 a.m. Writing workshop with Lahna; 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. St. Patrick’s potato bar ’Meal in a Peel’. Let us know if you are coming so we can plan accordingly. Call 920-728-2178.; 12:30 p.m. Canasta
Wednesday, March 18 - 11 a.m. Knitting, crocheting, sewing with Mary Ann. Bring your project and join the group for motivation and ideas; 1 p.m. Cards/500; 1:30 p.m. Walk in my shoes group walk
Thursday, March 19 - 10 a.m. Exercise in the gym, Diane is not available today; 10:30 a.m. Board games, puzzles, dominoes, cribbage; 11 a.m. Paint-In with Carolyn; 12:30 p.m. Euchre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.