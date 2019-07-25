This year’s Vacation Bible School at Lake Mills United Methodist Church, 271 E. Prospect St., will be “Cokesbury’s To Mars and Beyond” and help kids discover the wonders of God’s universe.
They’ll become Voyagers on a journey through space, exploring where God’s power can take them.
Beginning in the assembly area-an outpost on Mars-they’ll lift off to distant planets on special missions to collect power sources. Along the way, they’ll learn how God walked with heroes of the Bible, and that God is always with them, too.
Add to the adventure with out-of-this-world fun, learning, and timeless Bible stories that inspire kids to give glory to God.
Join them Aug. 5-8 at Lake Mills United Methodist Church from 5- 8 p.m.
Registration is only $15 per child and $10 for families with three or more kids.
RSVP buy Aug. 1, registration and fee can be turned into the church office. Checks can be made out to Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
Visit www.lakemillsumc.org and click on Youth Ministry to get more information and download the registration form or contact Youth Director Kam Perry — youth@lakemillsumc.org
Call 920-648-2614 for information or email office@lakemillsumc.org.
