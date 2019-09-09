The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting a “Paint Your Pet” night on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Education Room at the Humane Society (W6127 Kiesling Road, Jefferson).
Come and have a night out with friends and create a unique portrait of your pet. Instructor Amy Buchholtz will walk participants step by step through the process, giving direction in color choices and brush handling techniques. Paint Night will challenge people’s artistic abilities (even if there are none!) and celebrate the fact that everyone can make artwork.
Pictures of pets must be submitted via e-mail prior to the event (paintnightwi@gmail.com). The $40 registration fee includes the canvas and all painting supplies, light appetizers, beer, wine, soda and a donation to the shelter. For more information and to register, please call 920-342-0859 or visit https://hsjc-wis.com/event/paint-your-pet-2019/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.