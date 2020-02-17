Student Rotarians for the month of February are Helena Janczy and Anastacia Dressel of Lake Mills High School and Grace Westrate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Janczy is the daughter of Joseph and Amy Janczy.
While in school Janczy has been a member of the Capital Conference Academic team all four years of school, is President of the Spanish Club, a member of Drama Club and has participated in musicals and Forensics. Janczy is on the staff of the school newspaper the Lariat and in Octagon International. She is also in Model United Nations and is president of SCAPE.
Janczy is on High Honor Roll and was the Badger State Girls delegate last summer.
Janczy helps her community by being a member of the Octagon Club and volunteering at various community functions like Knickerbocker, Art Fair and the Big Wheel Race. While in high school she has helped with Citizen Advocates for Public Education and had a fellowship with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in the fall of her junior year of high school.
Janczy is interested in politics and plans to major in political science at UW-Madison or University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Dressel is the daughter of Mark Dressel and Susan White.
While in school Dressel has been involved with a variety of sports including cross country, soccer, track and volleyball. She is a member of the band and is a drum major. She sings in chorus and show choir and has been involved in the fall musical and drama club. Dressel is also in ELM Club, Forensics, Octagon Club, Link Crew, mathletes, Model UN and is president of the National Honor Society.
Other clubs Dressel is involved in are CCAT, school newspaper editor, Tri-M president and solo and ensemble.
Dressel helps her community by skating with kids during the Knickerbocker Ice Festival, wrapped presents with the Optimists for families in need, planting trees in parks and volunteers at Trinity Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School and running the church service music.
After high school Dressel isn’t sure what college she will attend but hopes to study a STEM topic, possibly biochemistry and environmental engineering.
Westrate is the daughter of Bill and Shela Westrate. She has an older sister Ellie.
Westrate is valedictorian for the Class of 2020 and is vice-president of the student body.
While in school Westrate has played volleyball and is a member of National Honor Society and in Teens of Christ.
“Teens of Christ is an organization at Lakeside that focuses on helping our community and letting Jesus’ light shine through us. Just a few weeks ago, we made meals for ten foster families in the area through Teens for Christ,” Westrate said.
Westrate has volunteered at the American Family holiday breakfast and Second Harvest Food Bank. She was also a volunteer assistant coach for Peace Lutheran Elementary School in Sun Prairie’s A-team volleyball.
After high school she plans to attend Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa to major in business and minor in entrepreneurship. She has been accepted into their honors program and received the presidential scholarship.
