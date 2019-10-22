Thanks for your suggestions of activities to offer as we increase to four days a week at with our move to RLAC. We know there are endless possibilities and we will eventually have a full schedule. We also know that the baby-boomers will trickle in and have ideas for some more active ways to fill their time. We welcome all ideas and hope we will also have those that will step up and take leadership to teach others or just share.
Pat Forest stepped into Club 55 last week and offered to teach a Card Making Class. Pat taught a card class at Club 55 before and we welcome her back. She will be our first class to be held at RLAC and welcome everyone at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4. Class will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. We will include any needed supplies for you to bring in next week’s newsletter.
Dennis Doren also stepped up and will offer a chess class for all interested. Chess will meet on Wednesday mornings starting at 10:30 a.m. More information next week.
Jeanne Manley would like to start a Club 55 Book Club to meet at RLAC. Contact her by calling 920-648-2227.
There are other card groups that have been mentioned including 500, Bridge, and Sheepshead. You may have more…
Another requested game is Mahjong. We may have someone who can teach those that are interested in learning.
I think it would be very beneficial if we could offer a Parkinson’s Support Group. There is lots of new research about Parkinson’s treatments, medications, and general awareness. Being able to talk to another who is dealing with changes in abilities can be so beneficial.
Our hope for Club 55 is that besides being a gathering space for older adults it can be a resource that can enrich our days, offer opportunities and ways to support our community.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 hours: 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Exercise DVD Moving with Mike
10:30 a.m. Board games, puzzles, socializing
12:30 p.m. Canasta
4:30-7 p.m. Family Peanut Work Night at Seward Hall…Light lunch served by Club 55…Come see how these delicious peanuts are processed.
Wednesday, Oct. 30 7:30 a.m. Peanut Project Seward Hall
Brook Gardens Halloween Bingo 1:30-3 p.m. RSVP to Kathy 920-648-5760
Thursday, Oct. 31, hours: 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Exercise with Diane
10:30 a.m. Mexican train Dominoes
11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Paint-In with Carolyn
12:30 p.m. Euchre
We are forever thankful for the wonderful three years that we have called Seward Hall our “home.”
