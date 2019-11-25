We visited Madison College (MATC) on Monday, Dec. 18 for the program, A Century of Hats, presented by Lake Mills resident Gail Christensen. Gail is a Nationally Renowned Milliner, Speaker and Humorist, and did an outstanding presentation for her Fashion Marketing degree. This special event used models that were teachers, administrative staff, and students wearing hats from Gail’s incredible collection of hats.
The journey through the decade started with a 1910 Edwardian style hat and continued to present day. Gail described not only the construction and materials used in her hats but explained what was happening historically to influence fashion design. The models wore clothing that represented period styles of the decade for their ‘chapeau’, including sunglasses, bags and other accessories. It was an amazing morning that included tea, coffee, cookies decorated as hats, and other treats. Not only were we amazed at the presentation but were so impressed by the Madison Campus offerings and buildings!
I hope you notice the planters along our downtown streets which are now decorated for the holidays with Christmas trees and brightly colored ornaments.
Club 55 and the Transitional students helped with putting hangers on the 600 decorations getting them ready for Hope and Brad from the Main Street Program.
Thanks for all of your time getting the trees and greenery into the planters…yup…looking more like Norman Rockwellville now!
Club 55 Senior Center, located in the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC)
No membership…No fees…Please sign in
M, T, W, Th. Hours: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. — All days include board games, dominoes, cards, socializing, exercise, including the use of RLAC exercise equipment, indoor walking …and …the coffee is always on!
Monday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. — Card making with Eleanore…Bring a scissors and glue…other supplies furnished.
Tuesday, Dec. 3 — 10 a.m. — Exercise DVD Moving with Mike/ Building core strength and balance…held in the gym; 12:30 p.m. Canasta.
Wednesday, Dec. 4 — 10 a.m. — Chess with Dennis, come and enjoy a game whether you are new to chess or an old hand. All are welcome!; 12:30 Calling all 500 card players
Thursday, Dec. 5 — 10 a.m. — Exercise with Diane…Join us in the gym for a free half hour of strengthening and stretching that will help keep you independent and strong. This class is especially linked for all of you that have been attending the Fall Prevention Class. This half hour has movements targeted to assist balance and awareness of your body’s ability.
