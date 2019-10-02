Jaspers and Agates are featured this year by the Rock River Valley Geological Society. Join the many visitors at the Jefferson County Fair Park for this annual Gem and Mineral Show Oct. 5 & 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 to 4 on Sunday. Everyone is welcome especially families, 4-H members, Scout members and all Rockhounds. Parking is free.
The Rock River Valley Geological Society has invited 20 dealers with a variety of polished stones and gems, mineral specimens, fossils, rough rock, carved items and a beautiful selection of jewelry made from natural gems and minerals. There is much to see and an opportunity to learn about “rocks” from the world. Many of them play an important part in our lives or give us joy. A wide variety of them are available to purchase.
A club sales booth of minerals, gems and jewelry, and faceted gems, takes place both days. The sale gives an opportunity for everyone to obtain unique items or specimens that have been donated by club members. Some items will be available for special purchase to raise funds for the Society’s Education/College Scholarship Fund. Everyone can take a turn at the “Wheel” and win a prize.
