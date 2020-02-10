We are lucky to live in a community that thinks of others and shares what they are able. I had a call from a community member asking about our card making class that is offered. She said that she had lots of materials and stamps that she no longer used and wondered if we would like them. It was like Christmas when she and her husband carried several totes of supplies in. Eleanor was organizing and planning how to use such an abundance of choices.
Laurie from Breathe / Salt and Sauna in Johnson Creek, told about their journey to get healthy and take the leap to open a facility for others. She and her husband recently visited Poland where alternate wellness has been around for years and salt therapy is not new. There were lots of questions for her from those attending. It was a great learning experience.
Having speakers come to Club 55 is a good reminder that it is one way that having a senior center available can offer information to keep us informed and engaged. Too often older adults miss the interaction they had before retirement and spend too much time alone. If they live alone it is all too easy to slip into a feeling of isolation which can affect overall health. Come and spend some time interacting with others, socializing, playing cards, doing crafts and exercising! Those that attend Club 55 can use the exercise equipment free of charge during the hours we are open.
Club 55 is right inside the door at RLAC and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Thursday. We always list the scheduled activities but there is so much more not listed. We always have a puzzle being completed and many board games available. For instance, when you see knitting listed and you don’t knit, bring whatever your project is to work on and join the group…guaranteed smiles!
Monday, Feb. 17 - 10:30 a.m. Card Making with Eleanor, 1 p.m. Mahjong (Chinese), 2 p.m. Walk in my Shoes
Tuesday, Feb. 18 - 10 a.m. Exercise in the gym, 10:45 a.m. Writing Workshop with Lahna, 12:30 p.m. Canasta, 2 p.m.Walk in my Shoes
Wednesday, Feb. 19 - 11 a.m. Knitting with Mary Ann…bring your craft project and join the group, 1 p.m. Cards/500, 2 p.m. Walk in my Shoes
Thursday, Feb. 20 - 10 a.m. exercise with Diane in the gym, 10:30 a.m. Dominoes and other board games, 11 a.m. Paint-In with Carolyn, 12:30 p.m. Euchre, 2 p.m. Walk in my Shoes
