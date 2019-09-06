The public is invited to hear William Parke-Sutherland, Health Policy Engagement Coordinator of Kids Forward, and Dr. Peter Geiss of the Lake Area Free Clinic, speak on the benefits accepting of the medicaid expansion in Wisconsin, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main Street, Jefferson.
Kids Forward was established in 1881 as the Wisconsin Conference on Charities and Corrections. Now, Kids Forward advocates for effective, long-lasting solutions that break down barriers to success for children and families in Wisconsin. Using research and a community-informed approach, Kids Forward works to help every child, every family, and every community thrive.
The Lake Area Free Clinic opened in 2001, serves individuals and families who lack health insurance and whose income is below 250% of the federal poverty level. Many of these individuals work full-time, but are either not offered health insurance, or cannot afford the premiums. It’s mission is to provide high-quality comprehensive health care to those in need.
This forum is sponsored by Indivisible Jefferson County. Indivisible Jefferson County is dedicated to the preservation of core American values such as: open and transparent government, voting rights and fair elections, protection of health care, quality public education, a clean environment, and public policy based on scientific data. For more information contact indivisiblejeffersoncowi@gmail.com.
