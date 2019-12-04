The Lake Mills High School Music Department presents their winter concert on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. in the LMHS Auditorium. Pop/Chamber Strings will play prelude music. They will combine with the Jazz Ensemble for Birdland as a Jazz Orchestra.
The concert will also include the String Orchestra and Concert Band. The ensemble directors are Mr. Dominic Gischia, Mrs. Angela Schmidt, and Mr. Alec Kretschman (student teacher from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater).
The concert is free and open to the public. Lake Mills Area School District was awarded the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation’s Best Communities for Music Education Award for 2019. LMASD earned this award last year as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.