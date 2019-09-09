Quilters of all skill levels are welcome to display their finished work during the 12th annual Edgerton quilt show to be held Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edgerton Middle School, 300 Elm High Dr., Edgerton.
Based on previous shows, it is anticipated that more than 100 quilts will be displayed during the show. The quilts will be judged by viewer's choice and first place winners in each category will receive a monetary award. The categories in which quilted items can be entered are bed quilts, crib or lap quilts, wall quilts and quilted accessories such as table or bed runners, purse or tote, candle mats and clothing. There is also a youth category in which young people up to age 19 can enter items.
Entry forms to display a quilted item in the show are available by email to edgertonquiltshow@yahoo.com or by phone to Elaine at 608-884-6804. Also, Facebook users can search that site to find an Edgerton quilt show entry form.
Quilt appraisals will be available during the show. For a fee, an American Quilter's Society-certified appraiser will examine your quilt and provide an official document with details about the quilt and its value which can be used for insurance purposes. For an appraisal appointment, phone Heidi at 608-884-8953.
For her lecture at the quilt show, Connie Davidson will focus on what judges look for in a quilt show quilt and on what you can do to take your quilt to the next level. Davidson, a past president of the National Quilt Association, is a nationally recognized quilt teacher and lecturer based in Bluffton, S.C.
There will be a quilt raffle and basket raffles, as well as vendors and concessions at the show. Admission is $4 per person; children 10 and under receive free admission.
