Dane County’s Henry Vilas Zoo will kick off Zoo Lights, its annual holiday lights festival, on Friday, Nov. 29. The event will be held Thursdays – Sundays through Dec. 29 from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. each night. Individual tickets are $7 and can also be purchased in a 4-pack for $25.
“Our annual Zoo Lights festival is a fun way for Dane County residents and families to get into the holiday spirit,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We hope visitors enjoy viewing the displays and taking part in the festive activities.”
Last year, over 200 volunteers spent more than 2,000 hours helping put up lights around the zoo. And this year’s event is going to be even bigger, with almost 1,000,000 bulbs lighting up the zoo. Pictures with Santa are available every night of Zoo Lights and tickets include free carousel rides.
“Zoo Lights is our most popular event of the year, and we are thrilled to be able to bring it back even bigger for 2019. Our staff has been working hard to make sure this is the best year yet with all the proceeds going directly to support the zoo,” said Executive Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz.
The event will run through Sunday, Dec. 29. Tickets are on sale now at www.henryvilaszoo.gov.
For more information contact Kristin Moala at 608-283-1651.
