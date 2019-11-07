Now through April 29, 2020, except 12/25 and 1/1), Pickleball will be offered Wednesday evenings at the HS lower gym details:
A season pass will be offered for $50. There will be no punch cards. All profits will go to Club 55. Everyone must sign in the binder at the club.
Players are asked to change boots and shoes in the hallway to avoid snow, salt and water on the wood gym floors. Enter at door number #6.
Show the pass and play. Stop in at the Recreation Department to get a pass, call 920-648-8035, or register on the website.
