The month of February brings many basketball tournaments. With those, my hubby and I were very fortunate to be able to watch our granddaughter play in her first basketball tournament.
Not only did her team make it to the championship, but they brought the trophy home. It’s the first time the basketball C-team has made it to the championship and won. You can bet her grandparents were proud of the team.
With all that excitement, we still have many activities going on at The Pines. Besides the Valentine hunt that went on, Valentine’s Day was observed with a party over lunch. A table was also set up for Sweetheart Lane, where the residents were asked to bring in a picture of their sweetheart for display.
An exchange table was put up in the library, and you could put any unwanted items on it and if you saw something you liked, you were more than welcome to it. We left it up for a week, and then the leftover items were donated to St. Vinnies.
This month was filled with reflexology sessions, pedicures, and even massages for those who signed up. Many of the residents are happy to have these services available here to keep healthy.
Recently at the Club 90 get together, they shared various “Life Hacks” with each other. One upcoming event at The Pines is another visit from our “Mystery Antique” lady which is always fun. Monday, Feb. 24 is the day of Drug Take Back so medications can be safely disposed of. We will celebrate “Fat Tuesday” at lunch with a special meal, the traditional King Cake, and games.
The Second Annual Spelling Bee is coming up at the end of the month. Happy February birthday greetings for Doris S. and Mary A. We were all saddened to hear of the passing of Sue M.’s son Mike. We send the family our deepest sympathy.
Until we meet again, I’d like to leave you with this Valentine prayer, “I pray that happiness be at your door. May it knock early, stay late, and leave the gift of God’s peace, love, joy, and good health behind.”
