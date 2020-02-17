The results of the Blood Drive that was held on Feb. 4, by the American Red Cros. There were 67 presenting donors, three of which were first time donors, they collected 42 whole units and 30 power red units which totaled 72 units collected which equates to 216 potential lives saved.
The donors who gave up their time to donate were: Debra Kutz, John Wells, Alan Brawders, Stephen Brockert, Bonnie Mierendorf, Marie Mertz, Mark Pickhard, Vickie Cromey, Teresa Brawders, Linda Nee, Jo Christianson, Paul Eggers, Diane Fronek, James Rath, Timothy Droster, Carlton Kutzke, David Cummings, Robert Hensler, Linda Kutzke, Kimberly Turner, Jane Harvey, Damon Tracy, Daniel Ruenger, Janice Beahlen, Rhonda Tesmer, Gordon Goers, Holly Christian, Rose Goers, Edwin Morse, Ann Lee, Larry Raupp,Carol Eck, Tim Borchert, Loretta Grossman, Darren Riskedal, Terry Heinz, Luella Burdick, Erin Saylor, John Miller, Melicent Miller, Pamela Korte, Sarah Howells, Teresa Schickel, James Morgan, Wayne Traxler, Amy Bell, Joseph Peiffer, Daniel Plautz, Gemma Giunta, Jennifer Galley, Derek Opgenorth, Brooke Pfund, William Keebler, Marissa Roberts, Donald Wegner, Jason Steinberg, Jason Benish, Melissa Polzin, Marie Ziebell, Bonnie Yount, Richard Courtois, Daniel Thousand, Debra Courtois, Jackie Schroeder, Bradley Koenig, and Virginia Simon.
The volunteers who helped serve the luncheon were: Katy Roedl, Elaine Newhouse, Diane Fronek, Billie Jo Kaden, MaryLou Hooper, Marie Mertz and Carol Sakar. The Luncheon was provided by Watson"s Ace Hardware of Lake Mills. Marie Mertz, Billie Jo Kaden, Katy Roedl and Carol Sakar provided the sweet treats.
Carlton and Linda Kutzke, Norbert Peitz and Kris Schneider put up posters around the city and town advertising the blood drive.
Mark your calendars for the next drive which will be held on Tuesday, April 14 from noon to 6 p.m.
Make your appointments either by phone or on-line and as always walk-ins are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.