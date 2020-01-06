Master Gardener Beverly Dahl will review questions property owners should keep in mind when thinking about starting or changing their yard. She will explain how to look at the entire space. Then she will guide everyone to look at how to choose and arrange the various elements in the yard. This will include the plants within a shrub boarder or flower garden.
Taking a look at landscape plans in general, Beverly will show how they are used to decide how many plants are needed, where plants should go and how a plan can be used for long range planning.
You are invited and welcome to join the Master Gardener members for this program. A brief business meeting and announcements will begin at 6:45 pm. The next meeting will be Feb. 13, 2020.
The public is always invited and welcome to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association. Meeting are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:45 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson. The JCMGVA may be contacted through the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov
