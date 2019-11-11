Today, as I write the newsletter for this week, it is Nov. 10, and the 3rd anniversary of Club 55. We opened our doors on Nov. 10, 2016 at the Congregational Church. We moved from the church to the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) one week ago, so a lot has changed.
I am writing the history of the senior center start up…and am finding that I am finding more that I feel is necessary to explain so others understand why we need a gathering spot for our community. I am asked why we felt the need to move to RLAC so the history will give a good background. I hope to finish soon and will share it with you.
We had a busy first week at RLAC. It is a nice transition, and despite not being organized yet, everyone just went with the flow. Many thanks to Susan Maloney, RLAC Director, for urging us to apply for a Community Collaboration Grant from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation. These grants support coordinated efforts between multiple community organizations. We had support from RLAC, the City of Lake Mills, Lake Mills Recreation Department, and Club 55. We were notified that we were awarded the grant which will allow new cabinetry and plumbing to be installed in our room. It is still an elementary classroom so will be updated to meet our needs.
Club 55 is now open from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We are busy filling our time slots and adding new activities. Stop in and see what it is all about and share your thoughts for a new class, game or project.
Monday, Nov. 18 - Pat Forest’s Card making class will continue each week from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19 - Exercise at 10:30 a.m. DVD Moving with Mike, board games, dominoes, socializing, 12:30 p.m; Canasta
Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Chess 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Learn to play chess with Dennis Doren; Bring your chess board and he will help you learn this great game. If you already know how to play…come and enjoy a game!
12:30 p.m. - 500 Card game. Many of you have been asking for a 500 group, so here you are. Come and join the group; Fall Prevention Workshop with ADRC 1-3 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21 - 10 a.m. - Exercise with Diane in the gym. This strengthening and stretching is perfect for everyone; 11 a.m. - 1p.m. Painting with Carolyn /Bring your own supplies; 12:30 p.m. Euchre
Winter weather: Club 55 will close if schools are closed.
