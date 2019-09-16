Student Rotarians for the month of September are Ella Collins of Lakeside Lutheran High School and Camden Schultz and Magen Polzin of Lake Mills High School.
Collins is the daughter of Clark and Tricia Collins. She has a younger brother Christian and an older sister Sophie.
While attending Lakeside, Collins has played basketball and has been on the varsity volleyball team since her freshman year, including the WIAA state championship volleyball team in 2017. She is also a member of Teens for Christ and National Honor Society. She plays clarinet, piano, and percussion and has received several first-place ratings at state solo and ensemble the past two years.
In her free time, she enjoys listening to music, playing card games with her grandma, reading, and putting together videos for the RE/MAX Shine Realty office.
She also enjoys helping in the community at Twice is Nice Resale Store, Adopt-a-Highway, church meals, and grade school sports tournaments and camps.
After high school, Collins plans on attending the Honors College at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston to play volleyball and study political science and pre-law.
Schultz is the son of Scott Schultz and Nancy Graff Schultz. He has an older sister Alexis.
While in school Schultz has been vice president of the senior class and has been involved with Student Council since his sophomore year. He is also vice president of the National Honor Society and is a member of FFA. He recently competed and won state champion for farm business management and sixth in the state for soil judging.
Schultz is also a member of Optimist Club, Academic Team, Link Crew and Math Team. He has been a member of the varsity soccer team all four years of school and plays percussion in band. He attended Badger Boys State this summer.
He helps the community by being the student representative on the Main Street Board. Schultz is a member of the Rock Lake Troopers 4-H Club and has held officer positions. He is currently the president. He attended the US Space and Rocket Center for Basic Space Camp and the Advanced Space Academy Camp. He has also gone on mission trips
In his free time he enjoys playing soccer, ultimate frisbee and spending time with friends. He lives on his family’s beef farm and works as an agronomy lab technician at Rock River Labs and at Bennett Barn.
After high school Schultz plans to attend the University of Wisconsin to major in engineering mechanics and specialize in astronautics.
“Space has always interested me and I’m excited to follow my passion through college,” he said.
Polzin is the daughter of Jason and Melissa Polzin. She has an older brother Bennett,
She is student body president and has been very involved in Student Council while in high school She is the school store manager and is on forensics team. She has received gold at state for forensics. Polzin has been in the school musical, Linc Crew, National Honor Society, French Club, Math Team and Octagon Club.
Polzin helps the community by demonstrating for younger dance classes and volunteering at community events like Knickerbocker, Arts Festival, Easter Egg Hunt and more.
In her free time she dances at Studio 3D and takes ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, modern and lyrical. She also does piano lessons and works at the Gap Outlet store and at AKT Business Services.
“I love traveling with my family and this summer I went to France by myself to visit my foreign exchange student’s family,” she said.
After high school Polzin plans to attend a four-year school either UW-Madison or Milwaukee and hasn’t decided on a major but will peruse a certificate in dance. She plans to study business or science.
