The rainy weather has not slowed the activity at Club 55 and the planning for our move to RLAC. We are busy planning for space and preparing to increase the days we are open to four days a week. That opens up lots of possibilities for offering new activities, games, cards, group projects, clubs, interest groups…you name it! In fact, we hope you do tell us what you would like to see offered. We will be starting our Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday hours (10:30-3:30) at RLAC on Nov. 4.
It was a perfect fall day for our trip to the Horicon Marsh last week. We had 17 folks for our pontoon ride in the marsh itself with an incredible tour guide in Mark Zuelsdorf. His family has been working to preserve and protect the marsh since 1963. Our slow cruise through the water included the history, the animals, birds, and plant life that we saw. It was evident that the ecology of this remarkable Wisconsin Refuge was the lesson we were to learn. An eagle watched us slowly move past as if we were the attraction. After lunch we visited the Horicon Marsh Education Center which offers more historical information and a walk through-hands on experience. It was a great trip! Sign up now for our trip to Rushing Waters Trout Fisheries in Palmyra on October 18.
Our wish list: We are looking for a radio/CD player for Club 55. We love to have background music to help set the tone. If you have one you would like to donate, please let us know. You can drop it off at Club 55 or call 920-918-3176 for pick up. Speaking of music, we have had a wonderful piano donated by Alisa Smith for our new room at RLAC. Now we need all of you that can share your talents to come and play for us. Feel free to come and practice if you have downsized and no longer have a piano of your own. We love to listen.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 Hours 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Exercise DVD Moving with Mike
10:30 a.m. Board games, puzzles, socializing
12:30-2 p.m. Foot Care with Deb, $15. Bring your own towel, no appointments needed. Kristi will be here taking Blood Pressure courtesy of Fort HealthCare
12:30 p.m. Canasta
Thursday, Oct.10 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Exercise DVD (Diane will return next week)
10:30 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes and other board games
11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Paint-In with Carolyn
12:30 p.m. Euchre
