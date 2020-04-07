“Start by doing what’s necessary, then do what’s possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” Saint Francis of Assisi
This quote seemed to fit my column in so many ways. It certainly refers to the pandemic that we are coping with, and the isolation of thinking of our every move. Now that we have our new temporary routine established, we do what is necessary day-to-day. It assures us that we are doing what we can possibly do under such dire circumstances. Hopefully looking back in a few months, we will be thankful that we made it through such impossible times.
The start up of our Club 55 Senior Center always seemed to be a necessity for our Lake Mills community. We made the leap of faith with a great deal of planning and hard work to open Club 55 in November 2016, making it possible. The impossible; having our wonderful community validating our efforts with their attendance and financial support. It has been a journey.
In November 2019 our senior center teamed with the Lake Mills School District Recreation Department and moved to the Rock Lake Activity Center. The shelter-at-home has everyone trying to stay safe and avoid crowds which has closed our gathering space. Our Club55/Recreation Department team is using this time to work toward accreditation for membership in the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers. This designation will give not only our senior center but our community the credibility of having an accredited space for seniors in our community.
In 1978 the National Institute of Senior Centers developed national standards for senior center operation and management. The Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC) took these standards and in 1987 adapted them for Wisconsin. The WASC accreditation program is designed to allow all senior centers to operate at the highest level of service.
Fort Atkinson and Jefferson Senior Centers became accredited in 2016 and Chris Nye, Director of the Fort Atkinson Senior Center, is the current President of WASC.
The mission is to provide directors and staff ongoing support and training. WASC promotes senior centers as viable local points for services and activities in Wisconsin communities. By networking with others and teaming with other local groups such as the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County (ADRC) we are providing and promoting information and resources for older adults.
