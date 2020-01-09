Amanda Zatrow of Lake Mills along with fourteen other area students graduated from the Madison College-East Region Associate Degree Nursing program and received their nursing pins at a ceremony held Friday, Dec. 20 at Watertown High School.
Madison College’s East Region includes the Fort Atkinson and Watertown campuses, and the region’s fall 2019 nursing graduates are Megan Buglass; Tayler Bienfang, April Horton and Kari Hromatko; Mariah Dutcher; Brittany Alvarado and Kara Emrick; Jennifer Perkinse; Matthew Meyer; Amanda Zastrow; Gabrielle Redenius; Jennifer Peterson; Kara Guglielmo; Jamie Svatos and Breanna Zabel.
The pinning ceremony featured a welcome address by faculty member Erin Kopkovits, remarks by faculty speaker Teri Sarah Hubert and student speaker Breanna Zabel, and presentation of the nursing pins by faculty member Leanne Anthon, who also led the graduates in reciting the Nurse’s Pledge.
The Madison College Associate Degree Nursing (RN) program offers training for in-demand jobs in nursing and health care. Students learn from experienced nursing professionals in digital classrooms and modern labs, and develop patient care skills during clinical practicums in area hospitals and health care facilities.
After passing the NCLEX-RN exam, nursing program graduates may work as Registered Nurses (RN) in a variety of health care settings such as clinics, hospitals, extended-care facilities, doctor's offices, home health agencies, and selected industrial and business settings. Madison College Nursing graduates see a 93 percent job placement rate within six months of graduation.
