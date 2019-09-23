The weather on Tuesday, Sept. 17 could not have been better for our picnic that was held at the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC). It was an open house to invite the public to see the renovated RLAC building and experience a day in the setting for the Club 55 Senior Center. Club 55 is going under the umbrella of the Lake Mills Recreation Center and starting in November will meet at RLAC four days each week…Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This great day was made possible by Ben, Jane, and Brooke from the Rec. Dept.
More than 130 attended the picnic lunch with grill master Dennis manning the grill. Thanks Dennis! It was hard for him to keep up with the demand as Ben whisked off with the brats and burgers as soon as they were taken off the fire. It was great to see folks visiting and to hear the comments later about how much the music, food, and catching up with friends was enjoyed. Ted and Marie were the only ones that got out to dance to the music by Bill Bossingham although there were a lot of toes tapping along. I think Club 55 is in good hands!
Susan Maloney, the director of RLAC, gave seven tours of the building and said that many folks had never been in the building and were surprised at the many areas and variety offered for use. Jenn is the gal in the office as you come in and brought the gorgeous saddle that belonged to her father that was just outside the entryway. She had many comments on it and certainly it set the tone for our ‘Country Cookout’.
Club 55 will continue to meet at the Congregational Church throughout October and move to RLAC in November. It will be a change for us, and we hope you will come and help make it feel like home. We welcome your ideas of new activities but will also offer our tried and true that are so popular. It is a great time to see what our Lake Mills Community has to offer for our older adults.
Tuesday, Oct. 1 Hours: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Exercise DVD Moving with Mike
10:30a.m. Board games…your choice
12:30 p.m. Canasta
Thursday, Oct. 3 Hours: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Exercise DVD…Diane is gone
10:30 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes, puzzles, and board games
11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Paint=In with Carolyn
12:30 p.m. Euchre
